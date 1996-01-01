PROPOSED PEDESTRIAN NETWORK
Urban data produced via digital devices presents an opportunity to discover new insights. Through intelligent processing and intuitive visualization of unstructured records, urban data is made comprehensible to urban planners and city managers.
Pedestrianising the city is not only about walkability; it is also about the local and city-wide socio-economic structure. We are presenting the first stage of the analysis — a London-wide study of the interconnections between pedestrianisation and socio-economic trends, with a focus on the areas where the Walkable London concepts are introduced.
City Data Analytics
The proposal presents current housing models and develops alternative housing strategies for implementation to promote health, well being, and walkability. In collaboration with like minded innovators in real estate and property management we develop alternative futures for housing. The objective of the initiative is to optimise land use patterns and unlock land assets from scenarios deemed overly constrained for development and occupation. The proposal posits that housing shortages and demand near areas of population work density can be addressed via innovative design and delivery methods, as well as contribute to the enrichment of amenities of place and the well-being of inhabitants.