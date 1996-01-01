Urban data produced via digital devices presents an opportunity to discover new insights. Through intelligent processing and intuitive visualization of unstructured records, urban data is made comprehensible to urban planners and city managers.

Pedestrianising the city is not only about walkability; it is also about the local and city-wide socio-economic structure. We are presenting the first stage of the analysis — a London-wide study of the interconnections between pedestrianisation and socio-economic trends, with a focus on the areas where the Walkable London concepts are introduced.